'Quietly spoken' Morecambe teenager wanted by police

A teenager from Morecambe is wanted following a shoplifting offence in Lancaster.

James Dobson, 17, of Devonshire Road, is wanted on warrant and in connection with the offence which occurred in Lancaster earlier this month.

Dobson is described as six feet tall, white, with a slim build and short, brown hair.

He has green eyes and is described as being quietly spoken.

Dobson has links to both Lancaster and Blackpool.

Detective sergeant Dylan Hrynkow, of Lancaster Police, said: "We are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.

"I would also encourage Dobson to come forward and speak to police."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call police on (01524) 596640, quoting log 1550 of October 1.