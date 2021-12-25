It happened at around 1am on Sunday, October 3 at the taxi area on Ball Street when a man and woman had been challenged after trying to skip the queue.

A man then pushed one of the women and punched another in the face. One of the victims suffered a dislocated jaw as a result.

PC Craig Brown from Fleetwood Police said: “To think that a group of women complaining about two people jumping a queue ended up being assaulted is shocking.

Do you know this man?

“We have been on with a number of enquiries to trace this man but unfortunately haven’t been able to. We are determined to find out who he is and so I am asking anyone who may recognise him to make contact with us.”