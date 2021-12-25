Queue jumping altercation leaves two women physically assaulted
Police are asking the public identifying the man in the picture as they want to speak to him following after an altercation at a taxi rank in Poulton, where two women were assaulted back in October.
It happened at around 1am on Sunday, October 3 at the taxi area on Ball Street when a man and woman had been challenged after trying to skip the queue.
A man then pushed one of the women and punched another in the face. One of the victims suffered a dislocated jaw as a result.
PC Craig Brown from Fleetwood Police said: “To think that a group of women complaining about two people jumping a queue ended up being assaulted is shocking.
“We have been on with a number of enquiries to trace this man but unfortunately haven’t been able to. We are determined to find out who he is and so I am asking anyone who may recognise him to make contact with us.”
Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101 quoting incident reference 531 of October 3rd.