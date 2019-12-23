Puppy stolen at knifepoint days before Christmas

Have your say

A Labradoodle puppy has been stolen at knifepoint in Cornwall, police said.

Waffle, who is six months old, was taken while being walked by his owner in St Austell at 7am on Monday morning.



Devon and Cornwall Police said a man approached the owner and threatened her with what she believed was a knife.

A spokesman said: "The suspect is described as being around 5ft 8in tall, was wearing a black, hooded top and scarf and spoke with a foreign accent.

"Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 0116 231219."