Public warned not to approach wanted Preston man Paul Hope

A 39-year-old man from Preston is wanted on recall to prison, but the public are being warned not to approach him.

Paul Hope, from Ashton, was jailed in July 2018 for causing actual bodily harm.

He is now wanted on recall to prison for a breach of his licence.

Hope is described as white, around 6ft tall, of medium build, with receding, short, dark brown hair, blue eyes and a short black beard.

PC Paul Moseley, of Preston Police, said: "Have you seen Paul Hope, 39, from Preston?

"We are urging members of the public not to approach him but to contact us if they have any information about where he may be.

"We are asking anybody with information about Mr Hope’s whereabouts to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"If you have seen him please do not approach him, but contact us immediately.

"Similarly we would urge Mr Hope, if he sees this appeal, to attend the nearest police station."

Anybody with information is asked to email 2314@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 or 01772 209735.