Public wanted not to approach Morecambe man wanted in connection with sex offences and fraud

Paul Higginson, from Morecambe, is wanted by police in relation to sexual offences and fraud investigations.

The 60-year-old is described as 6ft tall, with long grey hair, a grey beard, yellowing teeth with gaps and tattoos on his arms.

One is of a cartoon parrot and the other is of a bare-chested woman with bird features.

Higginson wears Reactolite glasses and has been known to dye his hair black.

Higginson – who also uses the names Paul Brown, Roy Brown and Paul Roy Brown – has links to Blackpool, Preston and the West Midlands.

Anyone with information was asked not to approach him but to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting number log 881 of March 23.

Have you seen wanted Paul Higginson from Morecambe? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

For immediate sightings call 999.

Alternatively, independent charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

