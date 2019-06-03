Public urged not to approach missing schoolboy, 14, who could be 'violent'

A 14-year-old boy remains missing after disappearing from his home in West Lancashire.



Police are searching for Tyler Marshall, who was last seen at around 3.40pm on Thursday (May 30) in the Rufford area, near Ormskirk.

But the public have been warned not to approach the boy because it is feared he could be 'violent'.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing grey ‘king’ tracksuit bottoms and a grey ‘king’ sweatshirt with a crown emblem on the front.

He had also been wearing a dark grey pair of Nike trainers sporting have a red Nike tick.

Tyler also has links to the Cambridgeshire area and it is believed he could have travelled 200 miles to visit the county.

Officers have been searching for Tyler over the weekend, but are now appealing to the public for help in finding the missing boy.

They are appealing for information about Tyler’s whereabouts and are urging people not to approach him.

Sgt David Byrne, of Lancashire Police, said: “Tyler has been missing for several days now and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“We would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

“Furthermore, Tyler could be violent and we would urge people not to approach him but instead contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0889 of May 30.