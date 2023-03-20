Alex Rigby is wanted in connection with a burglary which occurred in Preston on Tuesday, February 14.

The offender entered an address and made off with a large amount of property.

The 40-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of small build, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Have you seen Alex Rigby, pictured, from Bolton? He is wanted in relation to a burglary which occurred in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has a bulldog tattoo on his left arm and a woman’s name on his right arm.

He has links to the Bromley Cross area of Bolton, Darwen and Preston.

“We are asking anybody with information about where he is to contact us straight away,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call us on 101, or 999 for immediate sightings.