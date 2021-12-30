The assault happened at around 7pm in the beer garden of The Springfield pub, opposite the library, in Spendmore Lane.

Police say the victim, a 53-year-old local man, was involved in an 'altercation' with another pub goer and suffered a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The assault happened on Monday, December 27. Pic: Google

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed until January 25 whilst police continue with their investigation.

Det Chief Insp Mike Gladwin, of South CID, said: "This incident has resulted in a man suffering some extremely serious injuries and while we have made an arrest our enquiries are very much ongoing.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any information which could assist to come forward and contact police."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1126 of December 27 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

