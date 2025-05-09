Animal rights group PETA offers £2k reward after kittens found dumped in bin in Penwortham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Animal rights group PETA is offering the reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the cruel act last month.
The kittens, three females and one male, were found in a Tesco shopping bag dumped inside a bin next to a wooded area on Hill Road South at around 11.30 pm on April 17, between Stricklands Lane and Abbot Meadow.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
They still had their umbilical cords attached and the RSPCA confirmed the kittens were only two to three days old when they were discovered.
PETA UK’s Vice President Elisa Allen said: “It takes a disturbing and dangerous lack of empathy to abandon living, feeling beings like rubbish.
“We’re calling on anyone who has information about this case to come forward so that whoever abandoned these animals can be held accountable and prevented from endangering anyone else.”
Newborn kittens are dependent on their mothers for everything, including warmth, food, and hygiene. They would have soon died if they hadn’t been rescued, the RSPCA said.
The kittens are all receiving round-the-clock care and are now thriving, but the charity says it is also concerned about the welfare of their mum and is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
The RSPCA is urging anyone with firsthand information about the incident to call its appeals line on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference number 01496008.