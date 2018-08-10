Probe launched after newborn baby's body found

Have your say

An investigation is underway after the body of a baby was found at a home.

Police were called around 6pm yesterday to an address on Garstang Road North.

Officers attended and sadly found the body of a baby boy at the address.

It is believed that the baby was a newborn.

An investigation was launched by detectives and enquiries remain on-going.

The cause of the baby’s death is currently being treated as unexplained. A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

A 15-year-old girl, the baby’s mother, is currently receiving medical attention and support at hospital.

Det Chief Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a tragic incident involving the death of a baby boy.

“My thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those affected at this sad and distressing time. The mother of the baby, a 15-year-old girl, is being given support from specially trained officers. She remains at hospital receiving on-going medical care.

“We are at the very early stages of our enquiries and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward. If you have yet to speak to police and can assist with our enquiries please contact us.

“The circumstances around the baby’s death remain unexplained. This is a complex investigation and a team of officers are conducting a number of enquiries.

“These are very sad circumstances and we appreciate the continued support from the people of Wesham at this time.”

Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries should contact 101 quoting log 1263 of August 9.