Prisoner wanted after walking out of Kirkham prison

A convicted drug dealer is wanted by police after he walked out of a prison in Lancashire.

Thomas Paul Leatherbarrow, 26, absconded from HMP Kirkham on Saturday, December 29.

Leatherbarrow, who has links to the Merseyside area, was jailed in 2017 for possession of drugs with intent to supply. He has been serving his sentence in open conditions at the Lancashire prison.

Records show that more prisoners abscond from HMP Kirkham than any other open prison in England and Wales.

Statistics showed that 911 inmates had absconded from 1998 to 2003. Records for the past 15 years are unavailable.

If you see him call 101 quoting log 1437 of 29 December.