Prisoner on the run after absconding from hospital

A prisoner is on the run after he escaped from hospital.

Joseph Grima, 33, was taken to Macclesfield District General Hospital in Cheshire in the early hours of Friday after he complained of feeling unwell, but later absconded at about 5am.

READ MORE: Have-a-go hero leaps into action during Preston jewellery store robbery

Grima had been arrested the day before and was subsequently charged with various offences including kidnap, robbery and possessing an imitation firearm.

Police warned the public not to approach Grima if they see him, but to contact them immediately.

He is described as white, 5ft 5in, of stocky build with brown eyes and short shaven brown hair.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a skin tight grey Nike top and grey jogging bottoms, and was also handcuffed to the front.

Grima is from the Macclesfield area and also has links to the Salford and Eccles areas of Greater Manchester, said Cheshire Police.

Supt Debbie Hooper said: "The search for Grima is ongoing and there is currently a large police presence in the local area.

"As part of this, I'm keen to hear from anyone who knows where he may be or has seen anyone matching his description. I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call us immediately on 999."

Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Grima should contact Cheshire Police on 999 quoting incident number 965 of 25 January 2018.

Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.