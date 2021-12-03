Prison escapee wanted in connection with Bamber Bridge assault arrested

Carl Gilgun was wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham in October - where he was serving a four year sentence for robbery and possession of a firearm.

Police also wanted to speak to the 38-year-old in connection with an assault on a woman in the Bamber Bridge area on Thursday (December 2).

Officers have confirmed Gilgun was arrested following an earlier police appeal.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Good news! Further to our earlier appeals, wanted man Carl Gilgun has been arrested and is in custody.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to find him."

