Preston worker accused of fraud at company

An employee at a Preston firm has been charged with two counts of fraud.

Kieran Woodcock, 25, of Coote Lane, Lostock Hall, denies two charges of fraud by abuse of position and is expected to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court for a trial on February 25 next year.

The allegations are that on may 8 this year, while working for Keyline Civils and Drainage, he dishonestly abused his position intending to make a gain of two Makita DAB Jobsite Radios and a Makita kit costing £558.03 - and a similar charge relating to a Makita 18V LXT white combi drill and a Makita 230MM 110V angle grinder, costing £288.11, on May 17.

