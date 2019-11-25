Preston woman with hearing loss was 'dragged forcefully' during assault

A woman was violently dragged down the stairs in a block of flats by her partner, a court has heard.

David Lierbenrood was caught on CCTV at the premises in Preston as he pulled the victim down the stairwell during an argument.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told his victim, who is deaf, was pulled so forcefully that she tried to wedge her foot between the bannister and a wall to stop the 33-year-old pulling her any further.

Lierbenrood, now of Fylde Road, Southport, is also deaf and was assisted in the witness stand by a sign language interpreter as he entered a guilty plea to a count of assault by beating.

Prosecuting, Dylan Wagg said the incident had unfolded at around 8.30pm on September 1.

He said: “The defendant and complainant had been in a relationship for some time.

“On the night in question there had been an argument which resulted in the offence.

“The defendant has dragged his partner down a flight of stairs in the block of flats where they lived.”

CCTV footage, which showed her being assaulted for at least five minutes in the stairwell, was played to the magistrates’ bench.

He added: “She was dragged violently down the stairs so forcefully that she puts her foot between wall and stairwell to prevent being further pulled but is unable to stop him.

“The Crown would say this is violent unwanted contact.”

The court heard the couple had not reconciled.

Defending, Janice Vallance said the woman did not cooperate with the investigation.

She told the bench that Lierbenrood had “pulled her hood” during the row, causing her to stumble down a few stairs.

She added: “He then stands over her and an argument takes place, which is difficult because both parties are deaf.

“Both have to sign to communicate, and have to be fairly close to each other to do so.

“After the pulling down the stairs she’s sitting on stairs and two points he grabs her - but he says he hugs her.”

The bench imposed a rehabilitation activity requirement, with a £30 fine, £90 surcharge and £200 costs.

He was given a restraining order.

A second allegation of an assault the following day was dismissed.