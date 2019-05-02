Preston woman, 32, arrested for aggravated burglary which left victim with a broken nose and eye socket

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested following a violent burglary which left two men needing hospital treatment.
Police had appealed to the public to help identify a man and woman in connection with an aggravated burglary at a home in Bowlingfield, Tanterton at around 4pm on Saturday, February 2.
Two men were allegedly attacked during the burglary with both victims requiring hospital treatment.
One of the men, 57, suffered a broken nose, broken eye socket and cuts and bruises.
The second man, aged 63, also suffered facial injuries.
READ MORE: Man suffers broken nose and eye socket in violent Preston burglary
Police said a quantity of cash and bank cards had been stolen during the burglary.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Further to our earlier appeal following an aggravated burglary in Preston, we have arrested a 32-year-old woman from Preston on suspicion of aggravated burglary and fraud and she is in custody."
She has since been bailed to May 28.