Preston woman, 32, arrested for aggravated burglary which left victim with a broken nose and eye socket

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested following a violent burglary which left two men needing hospital treatment.

Police had appealed to the public to help identify a man and woman in connection with an aggravated burglary at a home in Bowlingfield, Tanterton at around 4pm on Saturday, February 2.

A 32-year-old woman from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and fraud after two men were attacked at a home in Bowlingfield, Tanterton on February 2.

Two men were allegedly attacked during the burglary with both victims requiring hospital treatment.

One of the men, 57, suffered a broken nose, broken eye socket and cuts and bruises.

The second man, aged 63, also suffered facial injuries.

Police said a quantity of cash and bank cards had been stolen during the burglary.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Further to our earlier appeal following an aggravated burglary in Preston, we have arrested a 32-year-old woman from Preston on suspicion of aggravated burglary and fraud and she is in custody."

She has since been bailed to May 28.