Preston woman, 29, still missing after seven days

A 29-year-old woman remains missing after disappearing from home a week ago.



Alice Roocroft, from Longton, was reported missing on Thursday, May 23.

She was last seen at her parents' home in Longton that morning.

Police are now appealing to the public for help in finding her.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help us locate missing person Alice?

"She was last seen at her parent’s home on May 23. She has links to the South Ribble and Preston areas."

If you have any information, please call 101 and quote log LC-20190529-0362