Preston Winckley Square sex couple were 'in full view' of children and families

Shocked families witnessed two men having sexual intercourse in full public view at a popular city centre green spot.

Police were called to Winckley Square in Preston at around 8pm on June 2 to reports of sexual activity, which happened in front of children and parents in the Georgian square, which is also surrounded by businesses and restaurants.

Winckley Square

One of the men, Carl Andrew Robinson. 35, of Layton Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner.

READ MORE: Welcome to Lancashire - dogging capital of the UK



Prosecuting, Andy Robinson said: “Without going into too much of the detail, it is admitted that he was engaging in sexual activity with another male in Winckley Square at 8pm on a summer’s evening, when other members of public, including children, were present.

“His co-accused was remanded in custody and jailed for four months as he was on licence.”

His co-defendant Ian Anthony Cotton, also known as Ian Leach, 27, of Fox Street, Preston, admitted the same offence at an earlier hearing and was given 42 weeks in jail, as he had been subject to a suspended jail term at the time of the offence on June 2.

But Robinson’s defence lawyer said he was in a “different position” than his co-defendant, as he was in full time employment.

The court agreed to adjourn the hearing for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and he will be sentenced on July 18.

Winckley Square Gardens were reopened to the public in 2016 after a £1.2m investment.