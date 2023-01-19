News you can trust since 1886
Preston teenager, 16, wanted for breaching court bail conditions

A teenager from Preston is wanted by police for breaching his court bail conditions.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 12:29pm

Niall Farmer is also missing, having left an address in Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, last week, where he had been bailed to reside.

The 16-year-old is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with short light brown hair.

He is from Preston and has links to the Lea, Ashton, Ribbleton and docks areas.

Niall Farmer, 16, is wanted for breaching court bail conditions (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Farmer also has links to Blackpool, St Annes and Fleetwood.

Anyone with information should call 01772 209940, 101, or email [email protected]