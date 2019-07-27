Preston teen fight - no new arrests after stop and search powers brought in

Police in Preston say there appear to have been no follow-up problems overnight after they implemented special stop and search powers following a brawl involving teenage boys.

Officers brought in a Section 60 order around Deepdale and Ribbleton overnight between 6pm last night and 3am, after two groups of youths clashed on Moor Park earlier in the day, at around 4.45pm.

This initial incident led to five arrests, with two of those youths needed hospital treatment for cuts.

A police spokesman said: "We've had no reports of further incidents overnight."

Anyone with information or who has footage of the fight is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1214 of July 26 as soon as possible.