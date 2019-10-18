Preston teen drug dealer hid cocaine under pillow in his bedroom

A man who stashed class A street drugs under his pillow has been jailed for two years and three months.

Mohammed Abbas Malik, 19, of Rigby Street, Preston, turned himself in at a police station after his home was raided on August 6, 2018.

Prosecuting at Preston Crown Court, David Clarke said Malik’s home had been visited by officers with a warrant while he was not present, and cocaine totalling a weight of 22.8g was found in his bedroom.

The drugs were seized and were later found to have a purity of 30 per cent.

Investigators said the haul would have fetched between £840 and £2,100 if sold on the street.

Officers found two mobile phones, snap bags, and weighing scales.

They also discovered a cigarette packet, which contained £700 in £20 notes.

The defendant, wearing a grey puffed jacket, sat with his arms folded and his head bowed in the dock, as members of his family watched from the public gallery.

The court was told he is a man of previous good character who has not been in trouble since the offences.

Beverley Hackett, defending, said he had lost his good name.

Recorder Andrew Nuttall, sentencing, said: “On August 6 last year a police officer attended Rigby Street with a warrant. It was your home address.

“Inside that address and in your bedroom principally under your pillow, the officer found cocaine. You were not present at the time of the search. You quickly learned of it and voluntarily attended the police station - that is to your credit.

“Clearly there was an intention to adulterate and sell the drugs.

“You have heard that I must adhere to the sentencing guidelines laid down for most offences in every court in this country.

“Both counsel agree and I agree that...your role was significant.”

“It’s very sad that you should come before this court from a clearly caring family who are here to support you.

He added: “I also take into account your age.

“Anything to do with class A drugs - or any drugs at all - is extremely serious.”