Preston taxi driver still under investigation three months after arrest for 'obscene' hate rant video

Have your say

A Preston taxi driver who was arrested after a hate-filled rant against Muslim converts to Christianity remains under investigation.



The 41-year-old hackney carriage driver was arrested three months ago on Wednesday, December 19, after he posted an 'obscene video' online.



The video went viral and was reported to Lancashire Police by a Preston woman who said she was concerned by the video's 'extremist views'.

The taxi driver was arrested for "racially aggravated harassment" on December 19, 2018 after an "obscene video" surfaced online.

Prior to his arrest, more than 2,000 people signed a petition calling for his licence to be permanently revoked by Preston City Council.

The taxi driver was arrested under suspicion of religiously aggravated harassment before being released on bail "pending further investigation" until Wednesday, January 16.

His bail was then further extended until Sunday, March 10.

READ THE FULL STORY: Preston taxi driver investigated by police after 'obscene' video goes viral

Following a three-month investigation into the alleged offence, Lancashire Police confirmed that the the taxi driver is still under investigation.

A police spokesman said: "The 41-year-old man from Preston arrested on suspicion of religiously aggravated harassment has now been released under investigation.

"Our enquiries are ongoing."

On Wednesday, January 9, the driver handed in his hackney carriage licence after he was summoned before Preston City Council's Taxi and Miscellaneous Committee for review.

READ MORE: Preston taxi driver arrested for viral hate rant video has bail extended

He later released a second video in which he apologised for his comments.

Lancashire Police did not confirm when the investigation is likely to be concluded.