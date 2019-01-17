Preston taxi driver arrested for viral hate rant video has bailed extended

Have your say

A Preston taxi driver who was arrested after he threatened to rape Muslim converts to Christianity has had his bail extended.

The 41-year-old hackney carriage driver was arrested on Wednesday, December 19 after he posted an 'obscene video' online.

The taxi driver, from Preston, has been bailed until March 10.

The video went viral and was reported to Lancashire Police by a Preston woman who said she was concerned by the video's 'disturbing comments'.

The taxi driver was arrested under suspicious of religiously aggravated harassment before being released on bail until Wednesday, January 16.

His bail has now been extended until Sunday, March 10.

A petition calling for the driver’s licence to be revoked has reached almost 2,000 signatures.

On Wednesday, January 9, the driver handed in his hackney carriage licence after he was summoned before Preston City Council’s Taxi and Miscellaneous Committee for review.

A Preston City Council spokesperson said: “During the course of the hearing, the driver agreed to hand-in their Hackney Carriage driver’s licence.

“This will remain in effect until the completion of the related police investigation and any subsequent legal processes."