Preston student who hit her partner's head with a glass 'hopes to become a nurse'

A woman who drunkenly attacked a man with a glass has had her jail term suspended.

Cherie Thornton, 32, of Moor Hall Street, Preston, made a slurred 999 call from her home on March 10 after hitting her former partner once in the head, leaving him bleeding.

The Preston College healthcare student, who also works as a steward for PNE, denied the offence during a trial at Preston Crown Court - even implying he had done it himself.

However she was found guilty of causing actual bodily harm.

Prosecuting, Antony Longworth said: “The subject of the assault did not wish there to be proceedings against her, refused to make a statement and thereafter refused to cooperate with the prosecution.

“He suggested he was doing this because he was concerned the complainant would ruin her life.

Three jurors came back to watch the sentencing take place.

A probation officer told the court Thornton, of previous good character, hoped to train as a nurse and was working three part time jobs - stewarding at PNE and behind bars.

Recorder Killeen imposed eight months, suspended for 12 months, with 150 hours unpaid work and a rehabilitation requirement.

She must also pay £1,000 costs.

He said: “ You were clearly drunk, and whatever you were doing you were out of control.

“People who, in drink, pick up weapons - glasses - and then use them to the head or face area of a victim can only expect custody.

“The aggravating features are that you struck him to the head, you were very drunk at the time, and it was in the home you were sharing - a place where he was entitled to feel safe.

“You have no benefit of any remorse - effectively you attempted to lie to the jury and suggest in some way he had done this to himself, which I reject wholeheartedly.

“You’ve done enormous damage. You’ve lost your good name, and there’s going to be a lifetime of impact upon you in terms of gaining employment, the very thing you wanted you’ve put in jeopardy.”