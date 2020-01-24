Preston student's involvement in degrading attack leads to indecent image find

A disgraced policing student has been found guilty of possessing indecent images of children.

It comes two years after the defendant, Karar Haider, 21, now of Newark Road, Rochdale, was found guilty of falsely imprisoning his university friend by luring him to his Preston flat, where he was subjected to a degrading attack.

Crown Court

It is understood the new offences came to light a day after that attack had taken place.

Investigators found indecent pictures of children on a USB stick.

Haider was convicted of making one image deemed Category A - the most serious in legal terms, as well as two at Category B and seven at category C.

The offences happened between November 19 and 22, 2016, Preston Crown Court was told.

On March 2, 2017, at 10pm, the victim of the previous attack was in the UCLan library when Haider rang, inviting him to his flat in Moor Lane.

He made no mention others were there.

But also in his address, waiting, were Adil Ajaib, 19, and Daniaal Khan, 18, both of Exeter Street, Rochdale, Syed Shah, 19, of Reservoir Street, Richdale, and Kashif Hussain, 18, of Mark Street, Rochdale.

It later emerged the victim’s brother was in a dispute with Rochdale man Adil Ajaib over a cancelled car insurance policy.

The victim immediately tried to leave. He was dragged back and the door locked.

Shah made a call and was heard to say, “I’ve got him” and almost straight away Ajaib and Kasif Hussain came into the room.

He was punched as they demanded cash, and Ajaib threatened he would be raped. He was forced to strip, and threatened his fingers would be “cut off”.

Ajaib threatened to upload a degrading video of the incident unless £400 was paid.

Haider claimed he was threatened into making the call - but texts showed he thought his pal’s injuries were “amusing” and highlighted his involvement.

On March 3, police seized Haider’s computer equipment and the images were found.

He was later given 20 months in a young offender’s institution for the false imprisonment.

For the image offences, Judge Richard Gioserano imposed a two year community order with a requirement to take part in a sex offender treatment programme, a sexual harm prevention order, and he must sign the Sex Offender’s Register for five years.