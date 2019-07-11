Preston stabbing: Jealous man told victim he was 'going to slit her throat'

A jealous man who knifed his former partner in the stomach is facing a lengthy jail term.

Raging Jason Gourlay, 43, of no fixed abode, burst into the flat of the woman’s new partner in Preston on May 22 - armed with a knife.

Preston Crown Court

Preston Crown Court heard he punched her friends, who tried to intervene, before stabbing her in her stomach and ear.

The terrified victim would not give a statement, telling officers: “ He’ll terrorise me and slit my throat and kill me. He comes every day.”

Prosecuting, David Clarke, said: “This was clearly a fast moving incident involving a lot of people.

“The defendant, with an unknown man, was banging on the front window and it was apparent he was very angry.

“He came into the lounge and he already had a knife in one of his hands.

“He was saying to her: “I’m going to slit your f***ing throat, you f***ing cheated on me.”

A female friend heard the victim say: “You stabbed me” before running into her bedroom with blood on her stomach.

In a statement she said Gourlay was “absolutely crazy - his eyes were bulging and he was gritting his teeth.

Gourlay admits three assaults, causing actual bodily harm and possessing a knife.

Defending, Miss Khan said he had a history of self harm and depression and in May was referred by GP to mental health services due to thoughts of harming others and himself.

Judge Beverley Lunt adjourned the sentence until tomorrow, Friday, to consider whether or not Gourlay can be classified as a “dangerous” offender.

