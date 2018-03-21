Preston stabbing accused appears in dock

A defendant has made his first appearance in court accused of murdering a Preston man.

Jordan Keith Disley, of Marl Croft, Preston, is charged with murdering Wayne Dodgson.

The case was committed to Preston Crown Court, where he will appear on April 3 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A district judge ordered the 23 year to be remanded in custody.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at an address in Penwortham at about 7pm on February 27th.

Mr Dodgson, 29, received stab wounds to the chest and armpit. He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital but died on March 5.