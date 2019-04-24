Preston shopkeeper tied up and grabbed by neck in early morning robbery

Have your say

A Preston shopkeeper has been tied up after being grabbed by the neck in a terrifying early morning robbery.

The incident happened at around 5.55am today at Broadway News in Broadway, Fulwood.

Broadway News (Google Maps)

It saw a man enter the shop while a second man waited outside.

The shopkeeper, a man in his 60s, was grabbed by the neck and thrown to the floor.

The second man then went inside the shop and bound the shopkeeper's hands and feet with gaffer tape. He also sprayed a liquid on the windows in an attempt to conceal the incident.

The pair behind the robbery took the contents of the till and made off towards Garstang Road on foot.

DI Nick Hills from Preston Police said: “This was a truly appalling attack on a shopkeeper about to start a day’s work.

"What is particularly shocking is the amount of violence and restraint used.

"Thankfully the victim wasn’t badly hurt but was taken to Royal Preston Hospital and checked over.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time or perhaps you saw two men running away, please get in touch.

"Similarly, if the descriptions of the suspects sounds familiar to you, please speak to us.”

The first offender is described as white, around 5ft 6ins, of medium build and was wearing a hat, dark glasses, a dark jacket and blue trousers along with gloves.

The second man is also described as white, around 6ft, of large build and was wearing a dark hooded top, dark trousers and a black face covering. He was carrying a large tool bag and was wore gloves.

Anyone with information can call Preston Police on 01772 209724 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 128 of today (April 24).

Alternatively you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.