Preston shop workers threatened with hammer and machete in armed raid near Deepdale Stadium

A shop near Deepdale Stadium has been raided by armed men wearing balaclavas and wielding machetes.

Police were called at around 9.30pm on Easter Monday (April 22) to reports of a robbery at McColls in Harewood Road, close to the home of Preston North End.

Three men had entered the shop armed with a hammer and a machete and threatened staff before stealing cash, alcohol and cigarettes.

The masked gang then made off from the scene before police arrived.

Lancashire Police said suspicions were first raised when the men approached the shop from Skeffington Road wearing black balaclavas in 23°C heat.

Det Con Andy Forsyth, of Preston Police, said: “A number of people are likely to have been in the area around the time of the offence with it being close to prayer time.

"The men involved were believed to be wearing balaclavas with hoods up, an unusual sight given the warm Bank Holiday weather."

Detectives are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the men before or after the incident.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with information relating to this crime.

“If you saw anything or have any information, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3939@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1777 of April 22.

Alternatively you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org