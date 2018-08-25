Preston sex attack: Everything we know so far

News of a rape in an alleyway in Preston's city centre has shocked locals.

Police have now launched an investigation after the attack, which happened in the early hours of this morning.

Here's everything we know so far;

* The victim was a 34-year-old woman, who was attacked in an alleyway an alleyway between Hogarths bar and St John's Minster on Church Street

* Police are now hunting for a man in his 30s, who is described as white and with a bald head

* After the attack, the man got in to a taxi with two other men

* The attack happened at around 3am this morning.

* Attacks of this nature are mercifully rare in Preston, police have moved to reassure the public

DI Warren Atkinson from Preston CID said: “I would like to reassure people that incidents of this nature are rare in Preston City Centre and we are doing everything we can to trace the man described. “If you think this was you or you saw or know anything that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch as you could hold vital information.”

* Anyone with any information is asked to call Preston CID on 01772 209724 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 191 of August 25.