Preston's most senior judge speaks of a 'common purpose of public service' as judiciary and civic leaders embark on colourful parade

1. Preston Judge's Parade

The tradition of having an Assizes or Judge's Service goes back to medieval times - though Preston's ceremony came about in more recent times - and since then judges have gathered together at the start of the legal year to pray for guidance.''In London, judges walked from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey and were required to fast before receiving Holy Communion.''(Fortunately fasting is no longer compulsory!)

Kelvin stuttard

jpimedia