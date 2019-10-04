Preston's most senior judge speaks of a 'common purpose of public service' as judiciary and civic leaders embark on colourful parade
This is the moment a procession of Preston's judiciary and civic leaders weaves through the city's streets.
The event takes place in Preston city centre each October to mark the start of the legal year.
1. Preston Judge's Parade
The tradition of having an Assizes or Judge's Service goes back to medieval times - though Preston's ceremony came about in more recent times - and since then judges have gathered together at the start of the legal year to pray for guidance.''In London, judges walked from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey and were required to fast before receiving Holy Communion.''(Fortunately fasting is no longer compulsory!)
TheHonoraryRecorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, said: " Judges across the country have always gathered together at this time to commemorate the principles of defending access to justice and the rule of law.''"It is also an important civic and county event bringing together the different areas of public life."
Judge Brown continued: "The civic leaders and the judiciary have the common purpose of public service and the maintenance of the health and well-being of our county.''"The Reading of the Royal Proclamation which follows is an important reminder that the judges and magistrates draw their authority from the Crown."