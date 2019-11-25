Preston rogue trader's lies land him before a judge

A rogue trader who told a Preston woman her brick work would “crush and smash her windows” if she did not have work done is to be sentenced on December 3.

Jason Myers, of Plungington Road, Preston, will appear before Preston Crown Court.

He previously pleaded guilty to a string of nine unfair trading and fraud offences and is waiting to learn his fate.

His firm Deck Tech, of which he is the sole director, admitted two linked charges.

Two of Myers’ victims were women from the Preston area, and another was from Radcliffe, Manchester.

Lancashire Trading Standards launched a probe after the complaints came to light.

Examples of his offending include describing the need for work to window lintels at a home on Greenbank Street, Preston, as “urgent” - even though the work was later found to be unnecessary.

The 48-year-old also failed to give his customers information about their right to cancel their contracts with him.

In addition, he admits providing fake business addresses on ‘invoices’.

In another case, Myers committed fraud by false representation by saying he would replace a woman’s gate and supply a chiminea for £695.

The case comes a year after he was jailed for 24 weeks in St Helens, Merseyside, for similar trading offences.

