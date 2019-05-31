Preston resident Natasha Coker, 32, wanted in connection with burglary

A woman is wanted by police in Preston after a burglary.
Officers say a lap top and mobile phone were taking from an address in Ashmoor Street on March 2.
Natasha Coker, 32, of Ashmoor Street, who occasionally wears a wig, is wanted in connection with the burglary.
Coker has links to the Preston and Blackburn areas.
She is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with shoulder-length dark hair.
Anyone with information can call 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, 2900@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 8855@lancashire.pnn.police.uk providing a description of her clothing if seen.