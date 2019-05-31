Preston resident Natasha Coker, 32, wanted in connection with burglary

Have your say

A woman is wanted by police in Preston after a burglary.

Officers say a lap top and mobile phone were taking from an address in Ashmoor Street on March 2.

Natasha Coker, 32, of Ashmoor Street, who occasionally wears a wig, is wanted in connection with the burglary.

Coker has links to the Preston and Blackburn areas.

She is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with shoulder-length dark hair.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, 2900@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 8855@lancashire.pnn.police.uk providing a description of her clothing if seen.