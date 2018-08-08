Preston readers react to killer drivers sentence on social media

Mohmed Salman Patel, 27, from Blackburn, was found guilty yesterday (Wednesday August 7, 2018) over the deaths of Rachel Murphy, 23, and Shelby Maher, 17.

The two girls died after they were hit by Patel's car on Brockholes Brow in Preston.

Shelby Maher (top left) and Rachel Murphy (bottom left) died after being hit by a car. Pictured right, Mohmed Salman Patel

Judge Robert Altham sentenced him to six years in jail, and banned him from driving for nine years.

Here is how you reacted to the news on social media:

"The justice system in this country is a joke!"

Stacey Wheatman

"Heartbreaking 😢 not enough time never is these days so sad for all the family and friends of these two girls may they rest in peace xxx"

Jenny Hunt

"Awful 😞 way too lenient.

"RIP girls xx"

Laura Aspinall-Heaps

"6 years is not long he should of got life"

Kim Gould

"No matter how long he gets it's would never bring the girls back nor would it ease the families pain but given that he pleaded not guilty I expected longer for the sheer lack of responsibility or remorse. My thoughts are with all those who knew the girls x"

Nic Lou Newsham

"No where near a fair sentence each life is worth 3 years

"9 year ban should have been a resit at least Judge Robert Altham should explain how he came to this disgrace sentence"

Terry Mog Langford

"6 years?! People who sell a bit of weed get more than that! Absolutely disgusting! He’s taken away precious lives and ruined families. I’m genuinely shocked at this, he will be out in three years!! RIP you poor girls x"

Sonia Davies

"Hope an appeal is launched immediately " over lenient" sentencing , the words ' travesty of justice, spring to mind.... absolutely disgusting 😡😡😡"

Darrell Dunn

"Should of been 2 life sentences for the 2 young girl.😡😠"

Fee Slater

"An absolute joke. He'll only serve a year and a half for taking each life !! Disgusting."

Nicola Gunn

"It'll never bring them back but at least he's locked up x"

Gillian Halliday