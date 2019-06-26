Preston police warning after spate of thefts from cars in Fulwood and Cadley

Police in Preston are urging people to secure their cars at night after a recent spate of thefts.

Residents in Cadley and Fulwood are being warned by police after a number of thefts from vehicles were reported in the early hours of Tuesday, June 25.

"Can residents please ensure that their vehicles are locked and secured, and move any items out of view", urged Preston Police.

Police said they have recovered a number of the stolen items following the arrest of a suspect in Fulwood yesterday (June 25). They are now trying to reunite the items with their rightful owners.

If you are a victim of car crime in Fulwood or Cadley and you are missing items, please email PC 6736 Gomer at 6736@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting 04/ZL/22633/19.

Police advice on how to keep your car safe from thieves

- Never leave items on display, such as shopping bags, handbags, or coats. Don’t leave spare keys or sat navs in your vehicle, even in the glove box.

- At home, don’t leave car keys in clear view from windows or in reach from the letter box. Hook and canes can be used to steal keys through letter boxes. High value and performance cars can be specifically targeted for this type of crime.

- Never leave the engine running, especially in frosty weather, car thieves know that people do this.

- If you use your vehicle for work, remove your tools or other valuables if possible. Simple things like reversing onto the drive so that the rear doors on a van can’t be opened easily will help to put thieves off.

- Park where the vehicle can be well seen, even if it means walking a bit further. Don’t park behind bushes, walls or large vehicles because this gives criminals somewhere to hide. At night try to park in residential areas because people are more likely to be at home not at work.

- When using a car park, remove all items on display and think out when you will be returning to the car – will it be dark, if so is there a safer area to park nearer to a street light.

- Consider steering locks, alarms, tracking devices and immobilisers and if you have them, use them.

- Use anti-tamper or security screws on your registration plate – they can be easily fitted but can’t be removed using standard tools. These area available from various online retailers, DIY and vehicle maintenance stores.

- HGV’s and plant are often targeted for diesel theft. Devices are available to buy to help combat this however good security of compounds, lighting, good quality CCTV and natural surveillance will all help to deter this type of crime.