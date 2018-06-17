Preston Police warn motorists of the dangers of parking on the city's zig zag lines

Police in Preston have taken to social media to highlight the dangers of parking on the city's zig zag road markings.

On Saturday night (June 16) officers from Preston Police posted two photos of two separate cars parked up on the pavements over the zig zag lines.

The incidents, both of which took place outside eatery Gorilla in Friargate, saw both drivers think it was apparently okay to park up there while they collected food from one of the road's food outlets.

Speaking about one driver, a spokesman from Preston Police said: "The driver was just parking up on the zig zags whilst his partner went in to collect a takeaway."

Police said that the second driver was in a restaurant ordering food.

The Highway Code writes that zig zag lines indicate to motorists that they are approaching a pedestrian crossing.

One of the cars (Photo: Lancashire Police).

It adds that it is an offence to stop a vehicle within the lines except when stopping for pedestrians using the crossing.

Subsequently both drivers were dealt with for the same offence and issued with a traffic offence report (TOR).

A police spokesman added: "Stopping there puts pedestrians at risk from serious injury or death.

"[There are] too many deaths on the roads through ignorance and recklessness. Prevention is the key."