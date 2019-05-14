Preston Police want to talk to this man about £700 that was stolen from a car on Lancaster Road

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft of money from a vehicle on Lancaster Road.

Officers took to social media to request help from the public in identifying the man.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a theft.

In a post of Facebook they asked: "Do you recognise this man?"

READ MORE >>> Murder mystery in Wales after retired Lancashire lecturer is killed with crossbow



"We'd like to speak with him in relation to a theft of £700 from a vehicle on Lancaster Road on 9th February 2019 at approximately 1040hrs."

"If you know this man or have any information regarding this crime you can pass it to us easily by emailing 5816@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, telephoning 101 quoting LC-20190211-0629"

Alternatively, you can contact them online at http://socsi.in/VVGmJ, quoting the same log number as above.