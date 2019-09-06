Preston police want to speak to this 20 year old after a string of burglaries

Have your say

Police want to speak to this 20 year old in connection with a number of burglaries.

Officers released a photo of Cameron Alston, and asked for the public's help in finding him.

Cameron Alston.

The appeal comes after an investigation into a series of burglaries in Longton, Much Hoole and Penwortham between the August 14 and September 2.

READ MORE >>> Court hearing set for today ahead of Manchester Arena bombing inquest



The 20 year old has links to Preston, Penwortham, and Walton-le-Dale, officers said.

He is 5'8, with short dark brown hair.

PC Tim Phillips of South Burglary Team, said: “Following extensive enquiries, officers want to speak to Cameron Alston in connection with our investigation. If you have seen him or have any information about where he might be, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 01772 209729 or 101 quoting crime reference 04/146865/19.