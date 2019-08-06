Preston police want parents "to be intrusive" into their kids' activities after string of anti-social incidents

Recent anti-social behaviour has prompted police in Ribbleton to ask parents to find out what their children are doing "when they are not at home".

Officers said they would increase the number of patrols in the Skeffington Road area of Ribbleton after a number of incidents at the weekend.

The area highlighted by police in the dispersal order.

The decision came as they issued a section 34 dispersal order for the area on Monday, giving officers the power to ask people to leave the area.

But the force insisted that parents needed to take responsibility for their children too.

Insp Patrick Worden, of Preston Police, said: “I have authorised this dispersal order in response to concerns raised by local residents.

“We understand that anti-social behaviour can have a profound impact on people and how safe they feel in their neighbourhood.

“I ask parents of children that reside in the area to be intrusive as to the whereabouts and activities of their children when they are not at home.”

He also made clear that the dispersal order, which lasts until 2pm on Wednesday, would be extended if necessary.