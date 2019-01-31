Preston police release image of man suspected of Booths Fulwood cash machine theft

Police have released CCTV images of an opportunist thief who swiped £180 belonging to a Preston grandad from a Fulwood cash machine just a few hours after he had scattered his mother’s ashes.

Retired civil servant Tom Jaques from Fulwood had stopped at the cash machine in Booths in Sharoe Green Lane to withdraw the money to pay for crematorium costs, to have his mum Jean Jaques’ name entered in a book of memorial.

He had just returned from the Carleton Crematorium, when the incident happened on January 17 around 1.20pm.

Mr Jaques, 62, a grandad of two, left the machine with just the bank receipt but it is understood the man, who was stood behind him helped himself to the £180 cash.

Mr Jaques said: “I know it was my own fault I wasn’t concentrating, my mind was on other things.

“I remember the sound of the cash dropping and picking up the receipt

“It was almost immediately, within a minute, I realised what I had done - I ran back to the shop. I felt a bit of an idiot really.

“But I have in the past stopped other people who have left a card in the machine or at a till.

“It just shows there are plenty of nice people but unfortunately still people who have no conscience.”

Preston Police are investigating the incident and have posted an appeal for information on their Facebook page.

A police spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a theft of cash from a bank machine at Booths on Sharoe Green Lane.

“We are looking for any information in regards to the identity of the person pictured, who we believe may be responsible.”

Anyone with information should email 7649@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk or alternatively 101 quoting reference 0630 of the 17th of January.

Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.