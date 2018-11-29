Preston Police release CCTV footage after the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl

Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to this man

Police want to speak to him after the sexual assault of a girl and an assault on a woman in Preston.

Between 10.10pm and 10.15pmon Tuesday (November 27) a 16-year-old girl was walking on Meadow Street when she was approached by a man close to the Catherine Beckett Community Centre. She was sexually assaulted.

At shortly after 10pm on the same night, we received a report that a 19 year old woman had been approached and pushed to the ground on the car park of Home Bargains on Deepdale Road.

She managed to run off. Police are appealing for witnesses with a number of people in the area after the Preston North End vs Middlesbrough football match at Deepdale stadium.

Det Con Liz Sheard, of Preston CID, said: “Following extensive enquiries, we believe the two incidents are linked.

“A number of people were in the area around the time following the end of the Preston North End and Middlesbrough match.

“We want to speak to the pictured man as part of our investigation. If you saw anything or recognise this man, please get in contact with us immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1406 of November 27. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online atcrimestoppers-uk.org.