Preston police pulled over this truck in Lea and found 5 separate driving offences

Officers stopped the truck and found multiple faults that made it completely unroadworthy.

Lancashire Road Police have tweeted a photo of a truck they say was violating five separate driving regulations.

Tactical Ops pulled over the vehicle, which was towing a people carrier behind it, on Blackpool Road in Lea this morning.

Officers found that five out of its six tyres were illegal, and that "two had exposed chords".

Then, when the approached the cabin, officers found that the chassis was badly corroded, and that the driver-side door could not open - both of which breach safety codes.

What are the rules on defective tyres?

Courts can impose three penalty points for each defective or bald tyre on a vehicle.

This can risk a 'totting-up' ban, when a driver receives twelve points (and therefore a driving ban) because four or more tyres have been found to be defective.

Courts may reduce the penalty if a driver is able to argue that they had no reasonable cause to suspect that the tyre was defective - such as if a person with a company car relies on his employer to keep the car in roadworthy condition.

Upon inspection of the people carrier that the truck was towing, the police also found that its tyres were bald.

When officers asked to see the driver's license, it became clear that the truck was overweight for type of license he held.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted that they had issued a prohibition, and that the driver had been summonsed.