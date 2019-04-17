Preston police issue warning to Fulwood families after spate of thefts targeting cars and work vans

A spate of thefts from cars and work vans in Fulwood has led police to issue a warning to residents.



Police said they are responding to an increasing number of reports of theft from vehicles in the area recently.

Officers have identified two hotspots for the worrying trend and urged families to remain vigilant and take measures to protect their homes.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently seeing a trend of 'theft from vehicle' related crimes in the Fulwood area of Preston.

"Please remain vigilant at this time and report anything suspicious via 101 or 999 in case of an offender on scene/emergency.

"Please remember to lock and secure your vehicles after use and remember not to store anything of value that could be of interest to potential offenders."

How to protect your home and vehicle from burglary

We all want our homes to be safe and by taking just a few simple steps you can reduce the risk of becoming a victim of burglary.

According to Lancashire Police, homes with no security measures in place are far more likely to be targeted, so what are you waiting for?

Here are some top tips to reduce the risk of burglary...

- Close and lock your doors and windows when you go out, even if you are just in the garden.

- Hide all keys, including car keys, out of sight and away from the letterbox (remember a device could be used to hook keys through the letterbox)

- Fit an intruder alarm in a visible place and test it frequently.

- Install security lights.

- Leave a radio or light on timer and draw the curtains when you go out at night to make your property look occupied.

- Remember to cancel deliveries before you go on holiday.

- Keep an eye on your neighbour’s property and encourage them to do the same for you. Report anything suspicious to the police.

- Keep ladders and tools stored away; do not leave them outside where they could be used to break into your home.

- Mark your property with your postcode and house number and register your property for free, online with Immobilise.

- Store any high value items (i.e. jewellery, passports) in a secure place or safe.

- Buy home insurance. It’s cheaper than paying out to replace any stolen possessions. Remember: if you don’t lock your house, your insurance may not cover you.

- Consider joining or forming a Neighbourhood Watch scheme and sign up to Lancashire Police's local messaging scheme In the Know.