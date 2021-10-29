Preston Police have issued a statement following a recent spate in burglaries and other similar offences in Ashton-on-Ribble and surrounding areas, assuring the public that action is currently being taken, and incidents should continue to be reported.

In a Facebook post published this afternoon, the police said they are currently utilising various departments to help investigate these matters and to provide proactive support were necessary.

The police added that their activities have included intelligence gathering, targeting/disruption visits to individuals and a recent plain clothes operation, whilst there have also been two significant arrests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Police are investigating a spate of robberies in Ashton and the surrounding areas.

One male has been identified by local officers as being responsible for a number of thefts in the area and is currently in police custody, as well as being in the process of being recalled to prison.

Another male has also been arrested for a burglary at a business premises on Preston Docks.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: "In order for us to build an accurate picture of the problems that are occurring within communities, we ask that such incidents are reported to us.

"It has recently been highlighted that not all of these have been brought to our attention.