Preston police investigate shocking video of woman being dragged along New Hall Lane by moving car

A shocking video of a woman being dragged along New Hall Lane by a man in a car is being investigated by police.



The disturbing footage emerged online last night, leading to widespread concern for the woman's welfare.

The video appears to show the male driver dragging the woman by her hair as he drives away from a petrol station in New Hall Lane, Preston

In the video, a screaming woman can be seen being dragged alongside a red Toyota Aygo by her hair as it pulls away from a petrol station forecourt.

The incident happened at around 4am on Saturday, September 28 outside the Texaco station in New Hall Lane, at the junction with Brindle Street.

The attack was caught on camera by a concerned member of the public, who recorded it on his phone for the benefit of police.

As the horror unfolds, the man filming the attack can be heard pleading with the driver to let go of the woman.

In the video, the woman is dragged along the road and through puddles by a male driver who has hold of her hair

"Police are coming, please stop! Oh my god! Please, let go, 999 are coming now!", screams the frantic passerby.

The male driver appears to have hold of the woman by her hair as he drives off, pulling the woman along the road.

The woman can be heard pleading with the driver, screaming "get off me, please, get off me!" as she struggles to break free.

The driver then drags the woman through puddles as her clothes come undone and her naked body is exposed.

At one point, the woman's head nearly goes under the wheel of the moving Toyota Aygo

At one point, the man appears to try and force the woman into his car by pulling her hair, in full view of the camera.

But after a final struggle, the woman manages to escape and runs to the Texaco station, screaming "please help me, please help!"

At one point in the video, the man attempts to drag the woman into the car by her hair before she manages to escape

A police spokesman said: "We were called by a member of the public at around 4:15am on Saturday (September 28) to the report of a woman being assaulted by a man in a car at a garage on New Hall Lane in Preston

"The woman had been seen to be repeatedly dragged by a car close to the Texaco Garage.

"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are on-going.

"At this stage, no one has been arrested.