Preston Police hunt 19 year old who fled before burglary trial

A 19 year old Preston man is being hunted by police after failing to attend a burglary trial.

Officers say that Aiden Cragie is wanted on warrant after failing to attend Preston Crown Court on Friday, May 17.

He was due to stand trial in relation to burglary offences alleged to have happened in the Ashton area between January and May 2019.

Craigie is from Preston and has links to the Ashton, Lea and Savick areas.

Police describe him as being 5ft 9 inches tall of medium build.

He has short light brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Craigie’s whereabouts please call 01772 209735 or 101 quoting Warrant number S34754