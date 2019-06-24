Preston Police have caught Aiden Craigie after more than a month on the run

Have your say

Aiden Craigie has been arrested by Police in Preston after evading them for more than a month.

In a tweet this afternoon, Preston Police announced that Craigie had been arrested today in the Preston area.

Craigie, 19, was originally wanted on warrant after failing to attend Preston Crown Court on May 17.

He was due to stand trial in relation to a number of burglary offences alleged to have happened in the Ashton area between January 2019 and May 2019.