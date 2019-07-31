Preston Police have arrested Matthew Parkinson after three months on the run

Have your say

Matthew Parkinson's time on the run has ended after Preston police arrested him on Monday.

Parkinson, 26, was wanted in connection with breaching the terms of his license in May, and was later wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Bamber Bridge in June.

Police have arrested Matthew Parkinson after he went missing in June.

Police announced today that they had arrested him in Preston on Monday, July 29.

Parkinson had been previously convicted of battery, theft and assault in November 2018.

Officers had described him as a "risk to the public" and asked people not to approach him.

Police thanked the public and those who had shared their earlier appeal for information.