With its HQ here in Preston, the modern force has plenty of high-tech resources at its disposal, but it wasn't always like that. Have a look through our archives at what policing in Preston used to look like.

8th November 1938 Recruits of the Lancashire Constabulary, being trained at Stanley Grange, Houghton, near Preston, take notes during a staged smash and grab raid, as part of a general intelligence test.

Crime detection course for police recruits Police recruits being shown how to take a plaster cast of a footprint at the scene of a crime in Hoghton, Preston

20th October 1936 A policeman speeding along Garstang Road near Preston, Lancashire, on a new motor pedal cycle with a 98cc two-stroke engine.

circa 1940 The Womans Auxiliary Police Corps in Preston working to keep a police car on the road

