Preston Police ask for help identifying a man who has committed numerous offences in Ashton-on-Ribble

Preston police have published a photo of a man identified as committing crimes in Ashton.

Preston Police have issued a CCTV image of a male suspect to ask members of the public for help locating and identifying him.

The man shown in the image has been identified as committing a number of offences in the Ashton-on-Ribble area.

Anyone who can help identify this individual is urged to call 101.