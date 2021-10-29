Preston Police ask for help identifying a man who has committed numerous offences in Ashton-on-Ribble
The police have issued an image of the suspect.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 4:38 pm
Updated
Friday, 29th October 2021, 4:43 pm
Preston Police have issued a CCTV image of a male suspect to ask members of the public for help locating and identifying him.
The man shown in the image has been identified as committing a number of offences in the Ashton-on-Ribble area.
Anyone who can help identify this individual is urged to call 101.
Alternatively, you can use the independent charity CRIMESTOPPERS who can be contacted on 0800 555 111.